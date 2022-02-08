Baylor names new cardiothoracic surgery chief 

Houston-based Baylor University named Marc Moon, MD, its new head of cardiothoracic surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, the system said Feb. 7.

Dr. Moon will also serve as chief of the adult cardiac surgery section at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center and chief of adult cardiac surgery at Texas Heart Institute.

"Dr. Marc Moon is a renowned cardiac surgeon, and we are thrilled to have him taking on these leadership roles," said Paul Klotman, MD, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine. "His wealth of experience and expertise will be a great addition to the Texas Medical Center and Houston communities."