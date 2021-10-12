Which states have CON laws? A breakdown

Certificate-of-need laws require healthcare providers to get approval from state regulators before expanding facilities or investing in technology.

New York became the first state to enact a CON law for healthcare services in 1964. Several other states implemented programs the following decade. Now, many states have CON laws, though they vary drastically.

Some states, for example, place a dollar threshold on when a hospital or provider needs to file an application for review, while others only regulate nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Based on a fact sheet from the National Conference of State Legislatures, 35 states currently have a CON program.

In addition to the District of Columbia, the following states have a CON law for healthcare facilities:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida*

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

* As of 2019, Florida general hospitals —including acute care facilities, long-term care facilities, and rural hospitals — are no longer subject to CON approval, though the program still exists for other providers like hospices and children's hospitals.

The following states don't have a CON law:

Arizona*

California

Colorado

Idaho

Kansas

Minnesota*

New Hampshire

New Mexico

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Wisconsin*

Wyoming

*Arizona, Minnesota and Wisconsin do not have an official certificate of need program, but maintain various approval processes that function similar to a CON law.