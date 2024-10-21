Wellstar to transform shuttered hospital campus into 'forward-looking' community hub

The redevelopment of the former Atlanta Medical Center campus is set to begin in the coming weeks, Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System said in an Oct. 17 news release.

Five things to know:

1. The redevelopment will be guided by the land-use plan unanimously approved by the Atlanta City Council in September. The City of Atlanta placed a zoning moratorium on the property in 2022 and renewed it three times, most recently in June 2024. The moratorium expired Oct. 15.

2. The 22-acre campus will include a diverse mixed-use neighborhood with affordable housing, residential properties, neighborhood-level retail, new street access, commercial uses, and health and well-being resources.

3. The health and well-being component will be determined in collaboration with community stakeholders and will include an in-depth analysis of the area's healthcare needs.

4. Wellstar has tapped The Integral Group, an Atlanta-based firm to lead the redevelopment of the area. Over the next few weeks, Integral will develop an implementation plan and solicit feedback from community stakeholders.

5. The redevelopment will take place in phases over several years, with community input at every stage. Integral expects to apply for permits soon and aims to begin demolition of certain aging structures in the first quarter of 2025.

"Through direct engagement with the Old Fourth Ward and surrounding stakeholders, we now have an opportunity to create an inclusive, forward-looking and thriving new development that meets the community's needs for affordable housing, green space and safe streets — while maintaining some medical use and retaining the neighborhood's unique character," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in an Oct. 17 news release. "I appreciate Wellstar moving forward with this community-driven project while our administration continues to explore options to meet the healthcare needs of residents on the Southside."