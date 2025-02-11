Vandalism delays CommonSpirit hospital construction

A vandalism incident has delayed the completion of the future Trinity Health System hospital in St. Clairsville, Ohio, The Times Leader reported Feb. 11.

Police told the publication the incident occurred over the weekend at the construction site and caused substantial damage to the building.

"This is going to cause them some delays. There's going to have to be a lot of drywall replaced, a lot of tile replaced, copper plumbing that was already pressurized and whole sections will have to be replaced," St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz told The Times Leader. "They picked up a sledge hammer and knocked holes in drywall, broke tiles, beat on copper pipes and just did a lot of damage."

He added that nothing was stolen, and police have not identified a suspect or the time when the incident happened.

A spokesperson for Trinity Health System, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit, told Becker's the system is aware of recent vandalism at the construction site of the new hospital.

"We are working closely with McCarthy Building Companies, our construction partner, and local law enforcement to address the situation," the spokesperson said. "The safety and security of our community remains our top priority. We are committed to moving forward with the project."