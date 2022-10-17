UT Health San Antonio tops out new $500M hospital

The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio leaders celebrated Oct. 17 as construction crews reached the highest point of the system's new $500 million research and multispecialty hospital.

The new facility will be eight stories and 448,819 square feet and will have 144 patient beds. It will include 12 specialized operating rooms, MRI and CT services, lab facilities, a blood bank, and a stem cell lab, according to an Oct. 17 news release shared with Becker's.

The center will be connected to the UT Health San Antonio Mays Cancer Center through a skybridge.

The university's board of regents approved $80 million in funding toward the new hospital in 2019.

The hospital is slated to open in fall 2024 and add over 800 new jobs.