Rural Kansas hospital to be built using $108M USDA grant

Colby, Kan.-based Citizens Medical Center is to build a replacement hospital and clinic with the aid of a $108 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development unit, according to a report from KWCH.

The new facilities, which will total 84,000 square feet according to a Nov. 28 report from Healthcare Design Magazine, are slated for completion in 2025. The larger space will improve the service to the community in Northwestern Kansas, where the hospital group currently also provides senior healthcare and family practice services in addition to the main hospital, the Nov. 17 KWCH report said.

The USDA is also providing a $58 million grant to neighboring Bolivar, Mo.-based Citizens Memorial Hospital as part of a $77 million expansion at that location.