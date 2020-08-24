OSU seeks approval of new $1.79B hospital

Ohio State University announced Aug. 24 that it is asking its board of trustees this week to approve a new inpatient hospital with up to 820 beds.

Pending approval by the board, the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital is scheduled to open in 2026 and cost $1.79 billion. The 1.9 million square-foot facility will help enhance research, clinical training and patient care, the university said.

"I am excited to move forward with the construction of an expanded state-of-the-art hospital facility that reflects the extraordinary care provided by our clinicians and staff," Hal Paz, MD, executive vice president and chancellor for health affairs at Ohio State University and CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, said in a news release. "The pandemic has made clear that cutting-edge facilities are necessary to care for patients and families across our region."

The new hospital is part of the university's long-term planning vision that includes developments across campus to advance healthcare, research and the arts. There are several other projects already underway to expand access to healthcare, including construction of outpatient centers, an off-site central sterile supply building and an inpatient hospital garage.

More articles on capital projects:

UPMC to finish $87.5M expansion in November

McLeod Health plans new hospital in South Carolina

MetroHealth's $1B campus transformation: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.