Norton Healthcare to open 9th hospital this fall

Norton Healthcare is opening a $90M hospital in West Louisville, Ky., this fall, the health system said Sept. 5.

Norton West Louisville Hospital will open its doors Nov. 11, marking the neighborhood's first new hospital in more than 150 years. This facility aims to address significant health disparities in the area.

Norton Healthcare broke ground on the hospital in June 2022 as part of a $100 million partnership with Goodwill Industries of Kentucky to develop an "opportunity campus." The Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus will house the hospital, Goodwill's headquarters and several local social-service agencies.Together, these organizations aim to serve about 50,000 people annually.

The hospital will offer 24/7 emergency care, surgical, laboratory, imaging and retail pharmacy services, according to a Sept. 5 news release. Patients will also have access to adult and pediatric primary and specialty care in its outpatient office space. The facility will also include a centralized check-in area, community room and food pantry based on community feedback.

Norton West Louisville will be Norton Healthcare's ninth acute care hospital. The system operates five hospitals in Louisville, its headquarters, and three in Southern Indiana.

The new hospital is expected to create more than 380 jobs.