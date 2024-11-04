White Plains Hospital plans major expansion

White Plains (N.Y.) Hospital, part of New York City-based Montefiore Health System, is expanding its facilities with a new 10-story, 475,000-square-foot addition.

The addition will be linked to White Plains on the first three floors, with patient rooms located on the upper floors, according to an article in the hospital's Health Matters magazine. The new expansion is slated to open in early 2028.

Once open, the project will more than double the size of the emergency department, add 144 new private beds and allow the hospital to create additional modern operating rooms, White Plains Hospital President and CEO Susan Fox told Health Matters.

On Oct. 31, the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York closed on a $500 million bond issuance for White Plains Hospital to support development of the addition.

"DASNY is a knowledgeable and dependable partner that has been essential to us as we move forward with our plans to build a significant hospital expansion," said Joseph Guarracino, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and CFO at White Plains Hospital, in a news release. "This expansion will allow us to continue to provide the highest-quality care for our community for generations to come."