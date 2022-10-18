Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital wraps $166M expansion

Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital has finished its $166 million expansion.

The hospital has grown from 180,000 square feet to 400,000 square feet and added four new floors. It now also has a neurosurgical operating suite with intraoperative MRI capabilities, a comprehensive cardiac care floor and an inpatient rehabilitation gym, according to an Oct. 18 news release.

The expansion also includes a new simulation lab, a patient classroom, new private patient rooms, a general pediatric intensive care unit, a new pediatric pharmacy, and new playrooms and family lounges.

The hospital now has the Center for Complex Care in partnership with Boston Children's Hospital.

A third of the funding for the expansion came from philanthropy.