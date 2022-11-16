Intermountain plans new hospital in downtown Salt Lake City, report

Salt Lake City could have a new downtown hospital if plans from Intermountain Healthcare come to fruition, a Nov. 15 report from Building Salt Lake said.

Lawyers representing the healthcare system — which operates 33 hospitals as well as numerous other clinical sites across the western United States — have filed paperwork asking authorities to rezone nine acres of land in the center of the city to build the new hospital, according to the report. The site, known as the Sears block, was previously home to a department store and is situated right downtown.

Details have yet to be released on what the hospital might look like, but Intermountain has hinted in its paperwork that it is ready to build appropriately tall buildings to fit in with the area, which already boasts new apartment and office complexes as well as an established hotel. It describes the potential project as a "downtown, urban hospital."

“The project would create and serve as an anchor and bookend on the south end of downtown," lawyers representing the hospital group said.

Intermountain said last week it will expand its supply chain center in metropolitan Salt Lake City to include an additional 38,000 square feet by 2024.