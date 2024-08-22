HCA Houston hospital unveils $100M expansion

HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress is embarking on a $100 million expansion that will increase its total licensed bed count to 216, up from its current 163 beds.

The hospital shared plans for a new patient tower in an Aug. 22 news release, according to Community Impact. The expansion is slated to be complete in spring 2026 and will feature a 31-bed medical-surgical unit, an expanded central sterile processing department and a 22-bed acute rehabilitation unit.

The hospital is part of HCA Houston Healthcare, which operates 13 hospitals in the Houston area. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare acquired North Cypress Medical Center in 2018.

Several other health systems have also recently invested in major facility expansions in Cypress, Texas. In July Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System shared plans for a nearly $280 million expansion at Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital. Meanwhile, Houston Methodist is building a 400-bed smart hospital in the city, slated to open in the first quarter of 2025.