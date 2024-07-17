Texas hospital invests in $278M expansion

Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System's board has approved a $277.5 million expansion project for Memorial Hermann Cypress (Texas) Hospital.

The project will add 347,000 square feet and 58 beds to the hospital's campus, according to a July 15 news release.

A new six-story patient tower that can expand to eight floors is also part of the project. The tower will add 12 inpatient rehabilitation beds, a rehabilitation gym and 40 universal beds, bringing the total bed count at the hospital to 201.

The emergency center at the hospital will also see a bed-count increase from 27 to 40, with four trauma rooms and eight pediatric rooms. Four operating rooms will be added to give the hospital a total of 10 operating rooms with room for six more.

The obstetrics emergency center will increase from three to five beds, with the project also adding another cardiac catheterization lab and interventional radiology suite, a new cesarean section suite and six neonatal intensive care unit beds.

The project is expected to be complete by 2027.