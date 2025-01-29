HCA Florida hospital opening 4th freestanding ER

Andrew Cass -

Miami-based HCA Florida Kendall Hospital is opening a freestanding emergency room in Homestead, Fla. 

South Dade Emergency is the hospital's fourth freestanding ER, according to a Jan. 27 news release. The $15.1 million facility will provide 24/7 physician-covered services, a dedicated lab and advanced imaging capabilities, according to the release. 

Kendall is a 424-bed tertiary care and teaching hospital and is one of two Level I trauma centers in Miami-Dade County, as verified by the American College of Surgeons, according to its website. Kendall has a network of more than 700 affiliated physicians.

