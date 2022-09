Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist plans to build a new $450 million patient care tower on its Ardmore hospital campus, Winston-Salem Journal reported Sept. 29.

The new tower will include an emergency room, operating rooms, adult intensive care units as well as radiology and pathology services.

Construction is slated to complete in 2026 and is part of Atrium Health's commitment to funding $3.4 billion for Wake Forest Baptist facilities by 2030.