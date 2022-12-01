Ascension St. Vincent breaks ground on $325M specialty hospital

Indianapolis-based Ascension St. Vincent Hospital has broken ground on a $325 million brain and spine hospital, Inside Indiana Business reported Nov. 30. 

The four-story expansion will include dedicated neuroscience clinical spaces, including eight operating rooms, 36 intensive care beds and an intensive care step-down unit, according to the news site. 

The hospital, scheduled to open in 2024, will establish a residence training program to expand its academic and research footprint, the news site reported. It will be staffed by Carmel, Ind.-based Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine, a physician group that has been a longtime partner of Ascension.

