AdventHealth Florida hospital kicks off $220M expansion

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has kicked off a $220 million expansion project at AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.).

The multiphase project comprises the addition of more than 240,000 square feet, 104 inpatient beds and four surgical suites. It also features vertical expansion on two of the hospital's towers, a four-story vertical expansion to one tower and a one-story vertical expansion to another tower, according to a July 23 news release shared with Becker's.

The project will grow the hospital's number of inpatient beds from 362 to 466 beds and surgical suites from 18 to 22.

Also part of the expansion are an expanded cardiovascular intensive care unit, a dedicated neuro-ICU unit, and intensive care and progressive care beds, a new and larger pharmacy, a new laboratory department, additional computed tomography and magnetic resonance imaging services, an expanded sterile processing department, and expanded imaging modalities.

The expansion project is expected to be wrapped up by fall 2026, the release said.