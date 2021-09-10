9 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Here are nine hospitals or health systems that have announced, advanced or completed construction projects in the last three weeks:

1. U of Iowa wins approval for $395M hospital campus: 5 things to know

The Iowa Board of Regents unanimously approved University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics' plan to build a new hospital campus in North Liberty, Iowa.



2. 5 Cleveland Clinic construction projects in the works

The Cleveland Clinic is working to expand its presence and access to patients through new construction projects.

3. Sarasota Memorial eyes November opening for $437M hospital campus

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital's 65-acre medical campus in Venice, Fla., is on track to open in November.

4. St. Vincent Health opens replacement hospital

Leadville, Colo.-based St. Vincent Health opened its $26 million replacement hospital in Leadville on Sept. 8.

5. Greater Baltimore Medical Center breaks ground on $166M expansion

Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, Md., broke ground Sept. 2 on a $166 million expansion and modernization project.

6. Inova files plans for 425,000-square-foot hospital

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System filed plans with county officials to build an inpatient hospital and outpatient center in Springfield, Va.

7. Cost of Colorado hospital campus tops $2B

The costs to get the U.S. Veterans Affairs medical complex in Aurora, Colo., open and operating have grown by $40 million over the past three years, bringing the total tab to more than $2 billion and putting the 11-building hospital campus among the most expensive healthcare construction projects in the world.

8. Orlando Health plans $814M expansion, renovation

Orlando (Fla.) Health has several construction and renovation projects in the works, according to financial documents released Aug. 24.

9. Mount Sinai receives $60M gift for new cancer center in Manhattan

Mount Sinai Health System received a $60 million gift to support the creation of a cancer center and construction of a new cancer hospital in Manhattan, the New York City-based system said.