8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 19:

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has received $11 million in funds to renovate its facility.



Rocky Mount, Va.-based Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is set to upgrade and expand its facility.



UF Health's North Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., will begin a $15 million renovation project.



Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network's Carbon Campus in Leighton, Pa., has completed the expansion of its new emergency department.



Adena Greenfield (Ohio) Medical Center has finished its expansion project.



Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center began construction on its new $55 million behavioral health hospital.



Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health broke ground on a new hospital in Connersville, Ind.



Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital has been awarded $332,000 toward its new surgery center.