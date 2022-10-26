8 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following eight hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 19:
- New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst has received $11 million in funds to renovate its facility.
- Rocky Mount, Va.-based Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is set to upgrade and expand its facility.
- UF Health's North Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., will begin a $15 million renovation project.
- Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network's Carbon Campus in Leighton, Pa., has completed the expansion of its new emergency department.
- Adena Greenfield (Ohio) Medical Center has finished its expansion project.
- Pine Bluff, Ark.-based Jefferson Regional Medical Center began construction on its new $55 million behavioral health hospital.
- Richmond, Ind.-based Reid Health broke ground on a new hospital in Connersville, Ind.
- Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital has been awarded $332,000 toward its new surgery center.