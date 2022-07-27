8 hospitals and health systems planning expansions

The following eight hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 15:

Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., is set to complete a 15-level inpatient tower by 2027. Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First is set to build a new hospital and wellness village for $508 million. Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy has entered its next expansion phase with an investment of $500 million. Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center plans to build a new hospital in southern Prince George's County, Maryland. Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare announced its Fort Mill (S.C.) Piedmont Medical Center will open Sept. 7. Mon Health System in Monongalia County, West Virginia, has applied to build a small hospital in Bridgeport, W.Va. Escondido,Calif.-based Palomar Health has partnered with Kindred Behavioral Health in Chicago to build the Palomar Behavioral Health Institute. Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will build a $62 million children's mental health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich.