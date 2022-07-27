8 hospitals and health systems planning expansions

The following eight hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since July 15:
- Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn., is set to complete a 15-level inpatient tower by 2027.
- Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First is set to build a new hospital and wellness village for $508 million.
- Chesterfield, Mo.-based Mercy has entered its next expansion phase with an investment of $500 million.
- Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington (Md.) Medical Center plans to build a new hospital in southern Prince George's County, Maryland.
- Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare announced its Fort Mill (S.C.) Piedmont Medical Center will open Sept. 7.
- Mon Health System in Monongalia County, West Virginia, has applied to build a small hospital in Bridgeport, W.Va.
- Escondido,Calif.-based Palomar Health has partnered with Kindred Behavioral Health in Chicago to build the Palomar Behavioral Health Institute.
- Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital will build a $62 million children's mental health facility in Grand Rapids, Mich.