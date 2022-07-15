California hospital pairs up with Kindred to build new behavioral health facility

Escondido, Calif.-based Palomar Health has teamed up with Chicago-based Kindred Behavioral Health in order to construct the new 120-inpatient-bed Palomar Behavioral Health Institute.

"We expect to break ground within 12 months and welcome our first behavioral health patients in 2024," the organizations said in a July 14 press release. "Through both our rehabilitation and behavioral health specialty hospital partnerships with Palomar, we are proactively meeting local healthcare needs with a dedicated focus on high-quality care and excellent patient outcomes."

The project is estimated to cost $100 million, with three stories including 120 inpatient beds and outpatient services. The total size of construction amounts to 90,000 square feet and will create 200 healthcare positions.

The facility in addition to inpatient and outpatient care will include an acute behavioral health unit, a geropsychiatric unit, a crisis stabilization unit and a substance use disorder recovery center.

Palomar Health and Kindred Behavioral Health have had an ongoing relationship for 20 years, operating 30 specialty hospitals across the nation.