Tenet set to open South Carolina hospital in September

Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare announced the Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.) target opening date for Sept. 7, according to a July 24 report from WSOC-TV.

Chris Mitchell, CEO of the new hospital, said that the 200,000-square-foot, 100-bed facility includes an emergency department, intensive care unit, medical-surgical unit, women's services, and other surgical services. A three-story medical office building is also on the site.

Piedmont Medical received approval to build the hospital in 2019, and construction began in spring 2021.