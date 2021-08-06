8 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks:

1. BayCare to move forward with $326M replacement hospital

BayCare Health System in Tampa, Fla., is moving forward with plans to build a $326 million replacement hospital for Plant City-based South Florida Baptist Hospital.

2. Catholic Health secures approval to build New York hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health received approval to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y.

3. South Carolina's fastest-growing county to get 36-bed hospital

Tidelands Health got state approval to build a 36-bed hospital in Horry County, the Murrells Inlet, S.C.-based health system said.

4. McLeod Health gets approval to build 48-bed hospital

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health received approval to build a 48-bed, four-story hospital in South Carolina.

5. HCA plans $50M specialty hospital in Florida

HCA Healthcare's West Florida Division started building a $50 million hospital for endocrine surgery in Tampa, Fla.

6. Altru Health to resume construction of $380M hospital

Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D., will restart construction on its stalled hospital project this fall.

7. New $1.4B hospital opens in El Paso, Texas

El Paso, Texas, is home to the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, which opened after years of delays.

8. Atrium secures approval to build $154M hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health received approval to build a $154 million, 30-bed hospital in Cornelius, N.C.