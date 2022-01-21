7 hospital construction projects worth $500M+

Seven hospital capital projects worth more than $500 million have been announced, advanced or completed in the last two months.

1. Completion timeline for $969M US military hospital in Germany delayed 5 years

A $969 million contract for most of the work on a U.S. Defense Department hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, has been signed, but completion plans are being pushed back to 2027 after originally being planned for 2022, Stars and Stripes reported Jan. 20.

2. Essentia Health to tear down old hospital, build new tower in $900M expansion

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health will demolish St. Mary's Medical Center and build a new 12-story, 942,000-square-foot hospital tower as part of its $900 million project, the Star Tribune reported Jan. 18.

3. Hawaii hospital breaks ground on $1B campus modernization

4. Community Medical Center to invest $600M in campus revamp

Toms River, N.J.-based Community Medical Center will update its campus through a $600 million investment, which is expected to be completed in seven to 10 years, the Asbury Park Press reported Dec. 8.

5. IU Health opens $557M hospital

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health opened its $557 million, 364-bed replacement hospital to patients Dec. 5.

6. Queen's Medical Center plans $1B campus modernization

The Queen's Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center and safety-net facility in Hawaii, is planning a $1 billion, 15-year campus modernization project, an executive with the Honolulu-based organization told Becker's.

7. Inova Health to invest $1B for new medical campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health plans to invest $1 billion to build a new medical campus out of an 11-acre site, which was recently purchased by the city of Alexandria, Va., for $54 million, the Commercial Observer reported Nov. 23.