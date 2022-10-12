7 health systems opening 6 hospitals

Health systems that have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Sept. 28:

Boston-based Mass General Brigham has opened a new integrated care center in Salem, N.H.



Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare has applied for a new $31 million rehab hospital in West Jacksonville, Fla.



Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center and the University of Florida Health opened their first jointly operated hospital.



Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Athens-based Piedmont were approved for a certificate of need to build a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Athens, Ga.



NYC Health + Hospitals is nearing the end of the construction of its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in New York City.



Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare, alongside New York City-based psychiatric hospital operator US HealthVest, plans to construct a new psychiatric facility in Peoria.