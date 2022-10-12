7 health systems opening 6 hospitals

Hayley DeSilva -

Health systems that have opened hospitals, submitted proposals for construction or announced plans to build since Sept. 28:

  1. Boston-based Mass General Brigham has opened a new integrated care center in Salem, N.H.

  2. Louisville, Ky.-based Kindred Healthcare has applied for a new $31 million rehab hospital in West Jacksonville, Fla.

  3. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center and the University of Florida Health opened their first jointly operated hospital. 

  4. Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health and Athens-based Piedmont were approved for a certificate of need to build a freestanding inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Athens, Ga.

  5. NYC Health + Hospitals is nearing the end of the construction of its Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital in New York City.

  6. Peoria, Ill.-based OSF Healthcare, alongside New York City-based psychiatric hospital operator US HealthVest, plans to construct a new psychiatric facility in Peoria. 

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars

10 Most-Read Articles