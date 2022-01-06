6 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Six hospitals and health systems have announced, advanced or completed construction projects since Dec. 17, as reported by Becker's.

1. Thedacare begins construction on $100M medical center renovation

Construction has begun on Thedacare Regional Medical Center-Neenah (Wis.), which is a $100 million investment and includes an expansion of the emergency department.

2. Abrazo Health buys 27 acres for new medical campus

Phoenix-based Abrazo Health acquired 27 acres of land, which it plans to use for a new medical office building, ambulatory services and an acute care hospital.

3. California hospital to open $58M neurosciences center

La Mesa, Calif.-based Sharp Grossmont Hospital plans to spend $58 million on a new neurosciences center, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported Jan. 2.

4. Controversial Mass General Brigham expansion won't raise costs, report says

Boston-based Mass General Brigham's plan to construct three outpatient surgery centers would lower healthcare prices and reduce expenditures on healthcare services, according to a recent independent report by Sean May, PhD, of Charles River Associates.

5. Mayo Clinic to advise on building, operating hospital in Indonesia

Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic is advising on the development, planning and design of a hospital in Bali, a province of Indonesia, The Straits Times reported.

6. Novant Health plans $169M bed tower at North Carolina hospital

Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health is planning to build a $169 million bed tower at Novant Health Matthews (N.C.) Medical Center.