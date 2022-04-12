6 hospital construction projects worth $1B or more

Six hospital construction projects with price tags of $1 billion or more have been announced, advanced or opened since March 21.

1. $3B UC San Francisco hospital, housing expansion under fire

Three activist groups have asked a state judge to reject the University of California San Francisco's environmental impact study clearing the way for a $3 billion, 30-year hospital and housing expansion at its Parnassus Heights campus, Courthouse News Service reported April 4. The hospital itself will cost $1.5 billion.

2. Mass General Brigham scraps plan for controversial $224M surgical centers

Boston-based Mass General Brigham on April 1 withdrew its $223.7 million plan to build three outpatient surgical centers in Boston suburbs, a project that has received backlash from competitors, insurers and community organizations, The Boston Globe reported.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health decided to not endorse the plan but did provide support for a $1.9 billion expansion at Massachusetts General Hospital, which includes two new towers, and a $150.1 million project at Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, both located in Boston.

3. Cleveland Clinic opens 184-bed London hospital

Cleveland Clinic expanded its global presence with the opening of its 184-bed hospital in London on March 29. The hospital, estimated to cost $1 billion, employs about 1,150 caregivers.

4. IU Health plans new $1.6B flagship hospital with 3-tower structure

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has filed design plans for a new flagship hospital in downtown Indianapolis that would include a three-tower structure. The facility would cost $1.6 billion, according to the Indy Star.

5. Concept released for Inova's $2B hospital

Land-use plans for Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital's $2 billion project have been approved and concept designs have been presented to the city, ABC affiliate WJLA reported March 22.

6. JPS Health's $1.2B expansion: 4 details

County commissioners heard construction proposals March 17 for Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network's $1.2 billion capital project, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported March 17.