5 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Five hospital construction projects have been announced or have advanced in the last couple of weeks, as reported on by Becker's.

1. University of Louisville Health plans $144M patient tower

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health filed for a $415 million bond to finance a nine-story, $144 million tower, WLKY reported Feb. 16.

2. $375M UHS hospital breaks ground in DC

A $375 million, 136-bed hospital in Washington, D.C. — run by King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services — will break ground Feb. 17, the Washington Post reported.

3. St. David's HealthCare to build 3 new hospitals in nearly $1B expansion

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare will build two acute care hospitals and a behavioral health hospital and expand services at others through a $953 million investment.

4. $1.7B upgrade of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center gets key approval

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 8 approved a $1.7 billion capital project for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in West Carson, Calif.

5. Kaiser Permanente seeks to build $298M inpatient tower

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente filed an application with the state Department of Health Care Access and Information to build a $298 million inpatient tower with 138 beds at Roseville (Calif.) Medical Center, the Sacramento Bee reported Feb. 8.