University of Louisville Health plans $144M patient tower

University of Louisville (Ky.) Health filed for a $415 million bond that would finance a nine-story, $144 million tower, WLKY reported Feb. 16.

The project would include four new operating rooms and at least 69 private beds, WDRB reported Feb. 16.

The tower would stay unfinished but may be used for future expansions, WDRB reported.

The money would also be used for a new hospital on U of L Health Medical Center South's campus, according to WLKY.

Construction is expected to begin March 2022, and completion is expected by the end of 2024.