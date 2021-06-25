6 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last two weeks.

1. Virginia health system to open 50-bed hospital

Newport News, Va.-based Riverside Health System is planning a 50-bed hospital in Isle of Wight, Va.

2. Atrium plans 26-bed hospital in North Carolina

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health plans to build a 26-bed hospital in the Charlotte neighborhood of Steele Creek.

3. CHI Memorial to build $110M hospital

CHI Memorial, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, plans to build a $110 million replacement hospital in Georgia's Catoosa County.

4. Encompass Health opens 140th hospital

Birmingham, Ala.-based Encompass Health opened its 140th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Cumming, Ga., the company said June 14.

5. $543M Maryland hospital opens after yearslong delay

UM Capital Region Health and University of Maryland Medical System opened their new $543 million regional hospital in Prince George's County June 12.

6. California Northstate University to build 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento

California Northstate University plans to build a 13-story teaching hospital in Sacramento, Calif., after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif.