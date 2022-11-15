$24M delayed Arkansas hospital project to open doors next month

A long-delayed hospital in southwestern Arkansas is scheduled to open Dec. 6 with 15 inpatient beds and a 10-room emergency department, a Nov. 14 KSLA report said.

The De Queen-based, $24 million Sevier County Medical Center project was initially approved by voters through a tax increase in 2019, the report said. More recently, planned construction was delayed because of the theft of building materials in March.

The hospital will employ about 115 people, greatly enhancing the economic benefits to the community whose residents have had to travel outside the county for any medical care in the past few years, local leaders said.