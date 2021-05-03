112 fire safety violations found at Rhode Island hospital where CEO was recently ousted

An inspection by the Rhode Island Office of the State Fire Marshal found Cranston-based Eleanor Slater Hospital out of compliance with 112 life and safety code violations, according to a 74-page report obtained by Becker's.

The fire marshal's two-month inspection of the 180-bed psychiatric hospital found code violations ranging from fire prevention issues to an unprotected basement pit that people could fall into "during normal use of the building." The inspection also cited multiple leaking oxygen valves.

The findings come after the state-run facility's kitchens were closed due to "unsafe conditions and practices."

Several of the violations needing immediate attention have been remedied, State Fire Marshal spokesperson Brian Hodge told WPRI-TV, adding that other violations didn't pose an "immediate threat."

"Based on the thorough inspection, the Office of the State Fire Marshal believes there is no imminent threat to the patients or employees of the facility at this time," Mr. Hodge said in a statement cited by WPRI-TV.

Earlier in April, the interim CEO of Eleanor Slater Hospital was removed after a no-confidence vote by nurses and amid a facility investigation by the state's attorney general.

Becker's has reached out to hospital officials and will update this article as more information becomes available.

