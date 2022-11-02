10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 10 hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 26:

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital started construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus.



Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's Saxony Hospital in Fishers broke ground on a $300 million expansion.



Fort Worth, Texas-based John Peter Smith Hospital plans to expand its psychiatric emergency room.



Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital will build a new oncology suite on its main campus.



Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital has begun construction on a new surgical tower.



Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours health system broke ground on its new Harbor View Hospital.



Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare is planning to build a new hospital complex in the city.



Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center is building a new neonatal intensive care unit.



Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health recently completed construction of a new multidisciplinary clinic for breast cancer patients.



New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new emergency department.