10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 10 hospitals and health systems have announced upgrades or expansions since Oct. 26:

  1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital started construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus.

  2. Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health's Saxony Hospital in Fishers broke ground on a $300 million expansion. 

  3. Fort Worth, Texas-based John Peter Smith Hospital plans to expand its psychiatric emergency room.

  4. Portsmouth (N.H.) Regional Hospital will build a new oncology suite on its main campus.

  5. Miami-based Nicklaus Children's Hospital has begun construction on a new surgical tower. 

  6. Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours health system broke ground on its new Harbor View Hospital.

  7. Flagstaff-based Northern Arizona Healthcare is planning to build a new hospital complex in the city.

  8. Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center is building a new neonatal intensive care unit.

  9. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health recently completed construction of a new multidisciplinary clinic for breast cancer patients.

  10. New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new emergency department. 

