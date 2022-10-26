New York hospital unveils new ER in $250M renovation project

New York City-based Richmond University Medical Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new emergency department Oct. 25, silive.com reported.

The new department is part of the hospital's $250 million renovation and expansion project. It includes larger trauma and triage areas as well as specific units for pediatrics, behavioral health, cardiac, stroke and sexual assault care. The department will be double its original size at 35,000 square feet.

It is slated to start accepting patients in November. The hospital recently partnered with Mount Sinai Health, also based in New York City, who's staff will work with the new emergency department.