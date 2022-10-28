Mass General breaks ground on new clinical care facility

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital has begun construction on a new clinical care facility on its campus.

The new facility will be 1.5 million square feet and house the hospital's cancer and heart centers. It will have two inpatient towers with 482 inpatient beds total, according to an Oct. 28 news release.

Larger operating, interventional and procedural rooms; imaging facilities; infusion rooms; exam rooms; and support space for pharmacy and dietary services will also be included.

The facility will run on mostly sustainable energy and be built to withstand floods and high winds.

Construction will take seven years to complete. Areas of the facility will open in phases between 2027 and 2030.