Bon Secours breaks ground on $80M Virginia hospital

Marriottsville, Md.-based Bon Secours leadership joined Suffolk, Va., community leaders Oct. 26 to break ground on the new Bon Secours Harbor View Hospital.

The new surgically focused 98,000-square-foot hospital will cost about $80 million. Plans call for a three-story structure housing 18 beds and four operating rooms. It will stand next to the existing Bon Secours Health Center at Harbour View campus, which currently includes an emergency department, outpatient imaging and lab services, an ambulatory surgery center, and physicians' practices, according to a news release.

"This hospital will make a significant difference for the residents of Suffolk who will be able to receive advanced surgical care in their own community. We look forward to continuing to expand access to quality, compassionate medical care for this community, now and well into the future," said Pat Davis-Hagens, market president of Bon Secours Hampton Roads.

Bon Secours received certificate of public need approval for the new hospital in 2018. According to the release, this will be the fourth hospital for Bon Secours in the regional market.