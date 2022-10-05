10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 10 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 28:

Madison (Minn.) Healthcare Services has finished its $16.5 million renovation project and added new housing in Lac qui Parle County.



Chatom, Ala.-based Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home has unveiled a new $4.5 million emergency room.



Ellsworth, Maine-based Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital will modernize its facility.



Rugby, N.D.-based Heart of America Hospital received a $750,000 donation to go toward its new facility.



Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will build a new $450 million patient care tower on its Ardmore hospital campus.



Atlanta-based Shepherd Center is planning a $350 million expansion, its largest-ever expansion.



Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Hospital will renovate and expand its emergency department for $10.6 million.



Sinai Hospital of Baltimore broke ground on a $50 million expansion project that will double its emergency department.



Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Hospital has received a $29 million injection to expand its surgical space.



Children's Hospital New Orleans plans to build the Walker's Imaginarium, a new therapeutic space for patients and families at its facility.