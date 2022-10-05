10 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

The following 10 hospitals or health systems have announced expansions since Sept. 28:
- Madison (Minn.) Healthcare Services has finished its $16.5 million renovation project and added new housing in Lac qui Parle County.
- Chatom, Ala.-based Washington County Hospital & Nursing Home has unveiled a new $4.5 million emergency room.
- Ellsworth, Maine-based Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital will modernize its facility.
- Rugby, N.D.-based Heart of America Hospital received a $750,000 donation to go toward its new facility.
- Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will build a new $450 million patient care tower on its Ardmore hospital campus.
- Atlanta-based Shepherd Center is planning a $350 million expansion, its largest-ever expansion.
- Sanford, N.C.-based Central Carolina Hospital will renovate and expand its emergency department for $10.6 million.
- Sinai Hospital of Baltimore broke ground on a $50 million expansion project that will double its emergency department.
- Gardner, Mass.-based Heywood Hospital has received a $29 million injection to expand its surgical space.
- Children's Hospital New Orleans plans to build the Walker's Imaginarium, a new therapeutic space for patients and families at its facility.