Sinai Hospital begins $50M ER expansion

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore has broken ground on a $50 million expansion project that will double its emergency department.

The expansion will add 36,600 square feet and allow for larger patient rooms and areas for emergency pediatric and behavioral care. A second floor for administrative space, a lab, radiology suite and new ambulance intake wing will also be added.

The hospital estimates it will be able to take in 30 percent more patients each year following the project, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

33,500 existing square feet of the emergency department will be renovated. The hospital's level II trauma center and waiting areas will also be made larger.

Construction is slated to wrap in 2024. The ER will stay operational during construction.