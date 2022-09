Atlanta-based Shepherd Center, a hospital specializing in brain and spinal cord injury, is planning a $350 million expansion, marking its largest-ever expansion, WSB-TV2 reported Sept. 29.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus made large donations toward the project.

The project will include a new 165-unit housing tower for family members and is expected to increase the number of hospital beds by 30 percent.

Construction is slated to be completed in 2025.