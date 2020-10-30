Tampa General reports $40M savings after opening GE Healthcare AI command center

Tampa (Fla.) General Hospital has saved $40 million in system-wide reduced inefficiencies since launching its CareComm artificial intelligence command center with GE Healthcare's software in August 2019.

The program has helped TGH operate at maximum capacity, decrease average length of stay and reduced emergency room diversion by 25 percent for its Level 1 trauma center, according to an Oct. 29 news release.

"CareComm is not only the center of gravity for our artificial intelligence platform, it's the center of gravity for the entire hospital system," said John Couris, CEO of TGH. "We feel sometimes that to fix a problem, we've got to build a building or build more capacity. We started to think a little differently saying, how do we drive value to the consumer by doing better with what we have and not just simply building more."

The CareComm command center uses 20 AI applications, called tiles, to streamline patient care operations and provide real-time actionable data to use throughout the health system. The center's tiles include patient manager, capacity snapshot, observation manager, discharge barriers and imagine expediter.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

CMS names 7 finalists for its AI challenge

Mayo, Google launch 1st AI initiative: 5 details

AI investment dollars: How much money healthcare organizations are pouring into new projects

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.