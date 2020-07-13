Harvard, Oxford deploy AI screening tool for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis

Researchers from the University of Oxford and Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University recently published study results on medical preprint server medRxiv detailing their use of artificial intelligence to screen COVID-19 patients.

The research team trained an AI algorithm using clinical data to better triage patients in low-testing environments and identify the infection at the point of care, as standard screening methods often take up to 48 hours to produce a diagnosis.

Routine blood tests conducted during the patient's arrival, blood gas results and vital signs were used to train the algorithm.

The AI model used for diagnosis among COVID-19-presenting patients in the emergency department resulted in 77 percent sensitivity and 96 percent specificity, while the model used for diagnosis among patients admitted with COVID-19 resulted in 77 percent sensitivity and 95 percent specificity. More than 99 percent of patients the algorithm diagnosed as negative were in fact free of the disease.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

Harvard, Stanford researchers lead COVID-19 AI data initiative: 4 things to know

4 AI systems outperforming medical experts

How UC San Diego Health, AWS implemented an AI imaging algorithm to detect COVID-19 in 10 days





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.