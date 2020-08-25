Defense Health Agency launches AI project for cancer detection

The Defense Health Agency and Department of Defense Innovation Unit are working to train artificial intelligence tech to identify cancers and other medical irregularities in medical images, according to an Aug. 24 DOD news post.

The DIU project, dubbed Predictive Health, is a collaboration with the DHA, three private-sector businesses and the DOD's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center.

Using de-identified DOD medical imagery, project leaders will train the AI to identify cancers in patient scans. The AI will then be used with augmented reality microscopes to help medical professionals better identify cancer cells. The project aims to help support clinicians when making diagnoses, said Nathanael Higgins, support contractor managing the program.

"Medical professionals are already overworked," Mr. Higgins said. "We're essentially giving them an additional tool that will help them make confident decisions — and know that they made the right decision — so that we're not facing as many false negatives or false positives. And ultimately we're able to identify these types of disease states earlier, and that'll help the long-term prognosis."

The Predictive Health project is expected to finish within 24 months, after which it may be rolled out to practitioners for more testing, according to the report.

More articles on artificial intelligence:

AMA: IT experts must enlist medical ethicists, clinicians to strike potential biases in AI health tech

NYU Langone, Facebook set out to develop AI-powered 5-minute MRI scan

Healthcare provider and payer execs point to AI, robotics as next industry disruptors: report

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.