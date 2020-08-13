Healthcare provider and payer execs point to AI, robotics as next industry disruptors: report

Nearly half of healthcare provider and payer executives (45 percent) believe that rapid advancements in new tech and innovations will disrupt the healthcare industry, according to an Aug. 11 Accenture report.

For its Digital Health Technology Vision 2020 report, Accenture surveyed 259 payer and provider healthcare executives about their digital healthcare experiences and predictions about which trends will likely disrupt business over the next three years.

Three report insights:

1. Sixty-nine percent of respondents said they are already piloting or adopting artificial intelligence solutions that will support interactions between humans and machines.

2. Of those who said they are implementing AI, only 39 percent said they have inclusive design or human-centric design principles in place to support human and machine collaboration.

3. Seventy-one percent of participants said they believe robotics will enable the next generation of services in the physical world, but 54 percent of health executives said their employees will be challenged by figuring out how to work with robots.

