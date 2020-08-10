Stanford introduces AI program to improve patient care

Stanford (Calif.) University’s Center for Health Education recently launched a four-course online program on artificial intelligence in healthcare for IT professionals and healthcare providers.

The program, taught online by Stanford Medicine faculty, aims to explore the possibilities of personalized care and predictive analytics in a healthcare setting to improve patient outcomes.

“Effective use of AI in healthcare requires knowing more than just the algorithms and how they work," Nigam Shah, PhD, the program’s faculty director, said in a Aug. 10 news release. “Stanford's AI in Healthcare program will equip participants to design solutions that help patients and transform our healthcare system. The program will provide a multifaceted perspective on what it takes to bring AI to the clinic safely, cost-effectively, and ethically.”

The program will explore the current state, trends, challenges, applications and ethics of AI in healthcare. Enrollees will also learn how AI affects patient care and research, how AI relates to science and AI’s potential for healthcare innovation.

