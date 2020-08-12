NIH launches AI-focused COVID-19 database of chest scans

The National Institutes of Health has launched a multi-institution medical imaging database to help physicians better detect complications and provide personalized treatments for COVID-19 patients.

The Medical Imaging and Data Resource Center will collect images of infected lungs and hearts. The collaborative plans to create new diagnostics that deploy machine learning algorithms so physicians can more accurately assess a patient's disease severity and possible reaction to therapies.

"This effort will gather a large repository of COVID-19 chest images, allowing researchers to evaluate both lung and cardiac tissue data, ask critical research questions, and develop predictive COVID-19 imaging signatures that can be delivered to healthcare providers," Guoying Liu, PhD, one of the collaborative's lead researchers, said in an Aug. 5 news release.

The effort is being led by Maryellen Giger, PhD, a radiology professor at the University of Chicago.

