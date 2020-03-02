AMA developing EHR-connected AI tools to reduce physician burnout

The American Medical Association is working alongside artificial intelligence software company Nuance to build new technologies that will reduce physicians' documentation burden.

The partnership combines the AMA's expertise in burnout-fighting solutions and healthcare informatics with Nuance's ambient clinical intelligence technology. The resulting solution will ideally integrate directly into EHR systems and automatically document patient-physician conversations to help clinicians cut back on demoralizing, distracting data entry.

"Documentation overload interferes with patient care and contributes significantly to physician burnout. Our aim is to explore technology innovation that can reduce this burden and provide physicians more time with patients, not paperwork," AMA CEO James Madara, MD, said in a March 2 news release. "By working together with Nuance to leverage the incredible potential of our combined expertise and resources, we can more effectively address a major contributing factor to physician burnout."

