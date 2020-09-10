5 recent studies exploring AI in healthcare

Artificial intelligence has great potential to transform healthcare for the better, including reducing workflow inefficiencies, predicting future health outcomes and speeding up diagnoses.

In the past decade or so, researchers have piloted more and more studies exploring the applications of AI in clinical settings. Here are five key studies that have been published in September so far:

More articles on artificial intelligence:

How AI sensors in smart hospitals could reduce fatal medical errors: Stanford study

US Military Health System taps Google Cloud to prototype AI predictive cancer diagnostic tool

The future of AI in healthcare, according to 6 hospital innovation execs

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.