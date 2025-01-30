Cone Health invests in AI to combat radiologist burnout

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has backed Rad AI, a healthcare AI company, in a $60M Series C financing round.

Rad AI specializes in generative AI solutions for radiology. Its flagship products, Rad AI Impressions and Rad AI Reporting, streamline radiology reporting by reducing dictation time and minimizing administrative burden for radiologists, according to a Jan. 30 news release.

Cone Health joins a list of investors, including Transformation Capital, Khosla Ventures, and World Innovation Lab, in supporting Rad AI's latest funding round. The financing brings Rad AI's total investment to more than $140 million and values the company at $525 million.