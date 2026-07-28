Loma Linda University Health reports AI platform data exposure

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Health is notifying patients after a file containing limited protected health information was inadvertently uploaded to an external artificial intelligence platform.

The incident occurred May 25, during an Institutional Review Board-approved research study at the health system. Loma Linda discovered the exposure, launched an investigation and requested deletion of the file from the AI platform.

The exposed file may have included patients’ medical record numbers, dates of birth and limited clinical information tied to orthopedic care. Loma Linda said in a July 27 news release that Social Security numbers, financial information, insurance information and complete treatment records were not involved.

The health system is reviewing its policies, procedures and workforce training on the use of external technologies, including AI tools, in response to the incident.

At the Becker's 11th Annual IT + Revenue Cycle Conference: The Future of AI & Digital Health, taking place September 14–17 in Chicago, healthcare executives and digital leaders from across the country will come together to explore how AI, interoperability, cybersecurity, and revenue cycle innovation are transforming care delivery, strengthening financial performance, and driving the next era of digital health. Apply for complimentary registration now.