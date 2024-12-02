Women face steep climb to well-being

Among U.S. workers, women express less confidence in their well-being than men.

This finding comes from a recent report by Alight, a consulting and technology company, which surveyed more than 2,000 U.S. workers on job satisfaction, desired workplace tools and resources, and overall well-being.

The survey, conducted in March and April, found that roughly half of men rated their overall well-being positively, compared to only 38% of women.

Women were also less bullish than men for each well-being metric in the survey. The biggest gender gap occurred on financial well-being, at 31% compared to 46%, respectively.

Additionally, more women than men reported experiencing symptoms of burnout (48% vs. 36%), according to the survey.

Laine Thomas Conway, vice president of engagement services strategy at Alight, told Fortune that gender differences in personal and professional priorities are a primary contributor.

In her interview with the publication, Ms. Thomas Conway emphasized the importance of providing meaningful benefits to female workers, highlighting options such as flexible work arrangements, mental health resources, and subsidized child care.

Female healthcare executives have also stressed the importance of prioritizing well-being, particularly amid today's industry challenges. They told Becker's their strategies for balancing work and life range from setting PTO boundaries to investing in small daily habits.







